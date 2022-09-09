.

By Emma Amaize

Orhuwhorun and Igbogidi communities, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, demonstrated and occupied the Mofor Motor Park in the area, insisting on removal of the kangaroo leadership that a non-native, Elvis, allegedly foisted.

Placard-carrying indigenes of both communities, said they recognized the Comrade Efe Eberucharo-led leadership of the motor park, and not the executive imposed, about eight months ago.

President-general of Igbogidi community, Mr Ufuoma Edema and his Orhuwhorun community counterpart, Chief Joseph Tefue, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, urged the authorities of Udu Local Government to reinstate the Eberucharo-led leadership, which was wrongly overthrown.

Mr Edema said: “The protest is as a result of the oppression we are facing from one Elvis, who portrays himself as one of the union chairmen that we do not know about.

“All the motor parks that are in Udu Local Government Area are controlled by the communities and the indigenes of those communities. Therefore, I see no reason why this particular one should be an exception. I am talking of Mofor motor park.

“There was an existing leadership which was framed up for whatever reason I do not know. They were arrested and during the course of investigation, nothing was found on them. So, originally they are supposed to come back and resume the duty. “We want them to come back and take over their position. We will remain resolute and we will continue to occupy this place until we have a peaceful resolution on this matter,” he said.

President -general, Orhuwhorun community, Chief Tefue said, “It will be a thing of happiness to me if we can get this place back because we are the indigenes of this place. I have not seen any reason anywhere a tenant collects money from landlord.”

Dislodged Eberucharo told reporters that the same Elvis, who swore him in as chairman, August 27, 2020, purportedly overthrew him January, 7, 2022, vowing they would continue to occupy the park peacefully pending when government resolves the matter.

