By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has reacted to a viral video in which one or its operational vehicles, RTM 08 LA Zone 25 Bariga, was captured driving against traffic and was blocked by a private vehicle on Oworonsoki bridge.

LASTMA General Manager on Saturday, explained that the video which was posted by a Twitter user, one @OmoGbajaBiamila, was recorded in the year 2020 before the #ENDSARS protest around Iyana-Oworo.

He said alll officers involved have been appropriately sanctioned by the Authority.

The General Manager said the operational vehicle was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside its office building by #Endsars protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos.

The statement reads, “The attention of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been drawn to a viral video on ‘Twitter’ (@OmoGbajaBiamila) where our Officers who drove against traffic (One-way) with an operational vehicle (RTM 08 LA Zone 25 Bariga) was blocked by a private vehicle on Oworonsoki bridge, Lagos.

“The Agency hereby states categorically that the video incident video occurred in year 2020 before the #ENDSARS protest around Iyana-Oworo. All Officers involved have been appropriately sanctioned by the Authority.

“The patrol van with registration No. RTM 08 LA (Zone 25 Bariga) seen in the viral video was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside our office building by #Endsars protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos.

“The Agency, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard the video that was deployed to embarrass our team of hardworking Officers.

“LASTMA will continue effective monitoring and control of traffic across the State, just as it will not condone indiscipline among any of its personnel.”

