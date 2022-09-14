By Joseph Erunke

THREE states of the federation recorded 70% of the 909 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever in the country,the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,has said.

NCDC also said out of 815 suspected cases of Monkey pox recorded in the country, 318 cases were confirmed cases while seven deaths were recorded in the ongoing year.

The centre which revealed these through its Assistant Director and Head of Response Division,Dr Aderinola Olaolu,at the Federal Ministry of Health’s Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja,named the states as Ondo, Edo and Bauchi, respectively.

Dr Olaolu said so far, Nigeria has recorded 909 confirmed cases and 170 deaths arising from Lassa Fever cases from 25 states and 101 local government areas.

Also, giving update on COVID-19,the NCDC said 5,547,250 samples have so far been tested with 264,802 confirmed cases while 257,880 infected persons were discharged. Unfortunately, he said, 3,155 deaths have been recorded.

Olaolu further disclosed that the agency has continued to record confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, just as in several other parts of the world.

He said,“Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 is still exerting impacts globally, however, the effects of vaccinations, diagnostics and therapeutics are evident in our ability to continue with regular life.”

“In Nigeria, we have had 5,547,250 samples tested, 264,802 confirmed cases, 257,880 discharged cases and unfortunately 3,155 deaths.

“The virus is still circulating and we must continue to adhere to all measures to prevent transmission while strengthening our capacity to respond across states”,he added.

He advised Nigerians to continue to take responsibility to prevent COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“Take advantage of the increasing knowledge and resources we have to get tested early if you have symptoms or are exposed, and get vaccinated to prevent severe disease.

“As we have seen with COVID-19 and the outbreak of monkeypox in countries globally, diseases will continue to emerge, so we must learn to live safely and continue to protect our lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Speaking on measles, Olaolu said impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across several other areas including the increase in the risk of measles and a probable increase in yellow fever outbreaks due to delayed planned vaccination campaigns

According to him, “there have been 18,577 confirmed cases, and 190 deaths as at week 35 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and there are 40 local government areas s with active outbreak.”

He assured that the agency would continue to support state responses to measles outbreaks.

While giving an update on monkeypox, Olaolu said Nigeria has 815 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases, and 7 deaths this year from the outbreak.

He said: “Globally, since January 1, 2022, 102 member states have reported more than 52,000 laboratory-confirmed cases to WHO, including 18 deaths.

“Our response continues with the development of monkeypox risk communication materials, provision of support to states with case identification, SORMAS reporting also.

“With regards to infection, prevention and control, we continue to train IPC focal persons, and develop IPC guidelines.

“Laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection, and genomic sequencing.

“We recently held a meeting with key partner support, establishing areas of monkeypox research priorities including understanding animal reservoirs, population exposure, and genomics of transmission chains.

