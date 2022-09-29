.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s purposeful leadership has decimated the terrorists in the northeastern part of the country.

Also, Lai noted that the elites have a great role to play in safeguarding the Nigerian nation, given the restoration of peace in parts of the country.

Mohammed said this in Abuja on Thursday, in his welcome address at the 62 years Independence Public lecture.

The lecture, organised by the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Federal Government on Nigeria at 62 Independence has “Elites And National Unity“ as the topic.

Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently spoken about the important role of the elite in fostering national unity and development.

According to him, Buhari believes very strongly that the elite constitutes a powerful and influential block, hence their voices must be heard on national issues.

“Mr President believes that the elites will build up their exposure and their placement in the society in forging national unity and contribute to national issues,“ Mohammed said.

He said the administration of Buhari had been able to change the unpleasant narratives and situations on insecurity from what it met in 2015.

“What the administration met on the ground in 2015 and what it has been able do to solve the insecurity, especially in the face of insurgency in the North -East.

“When the administration came into office, most parts of the north-east were inaccessible due to the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, who occupied territory, schools, finance houses, business was shot, the roads were inaccessible, today the situation has changed to the better,” he said.

He said that with the purposeful leadership of Buhari and the increasing capacity of the Armed forces, Nigeria was getting better and stronger, as one indivisible nation and would continue to forge ahead.

“But we all as Nigerians and the elite, in particular, have a great job today, to safeguard our nation,“ Mohammed said.

