Lagos tragedy: 'My daughter was to resume JSS I when school fence killed her'

Late Samat’s mother’s shop.

By Efe Onodjae

The mother of one of the children killed by a school’s fence in Amukoko area of Lagos on Saturday, told Vanguard that her 10-year-old daughter, Judith Ndujie, was supposed to resume JSS 1 on Monday.

She also said on Saturday morning, before she left for work, was the last time she saw late Judith.

The fence of a school bearing two names – Covenant Point Academy and Waves of Impact Academy – collapsed on Saturday at 3p.m., killing two children.

Read Also: PDP crisis: Wike keeps party leaders guessing

The two children, Judith and three-year-old Samat Saheed, were inadvertently killed when the badly-built fence suddenly gave way at Ajose Street.

Judith, who lived on an adjacent street, Olumoko, told her father that someone sent on an errand.

Her route took her near the school, and it was while walking past the school that the fence, which was under construction, collapsed on her.

She was said to have died on the spot after bleeding and screaming ‘my chest’.

Three-year-old Samat was playing with friends in an empty mosque adjacent to the school when the fallen fence and Judith’s tragedy caused commotion.

Samat rushed out and stood in front of her mother’s shop, which is close to the school.

He was observing the commotion when another part of the fence suddenly collapsed on him.

He died immediately.

Samat’s mother, one Fatai Abudullahi and Abiodun Abdulmaleek told Vanguard, sells beans opposite the school.

Speaking to Vanguard, Judith’s mother said she left her daughter with her father before leaving for work and was given the news of her child’s death on her return.

According to her, her daughter clocked 10 years on May 16 and was supposed to resume J.S.S. 1 on Monday (yesterday).

She alleged that the reason the fence fell was because it was not on solid foundation and there were no strong roots to the fence.

The teary woman pleaded for her daughter’s corpse to be released to her because Saturday morning was the last time she saw her daughter, before she left for work.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS