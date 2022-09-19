.

LAGOS—The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, have visited the homes of two owners of vehicles recently auctioned in Lagos by the state government.

The government had on September 15, auctioned vehicles forfeited to the state over traffic violations.

At the event, traffic offenders broke down in tears as their vehicles were auctioned.

Reacting to the development, the PDP candidate, popularly known as Jandor, visited the homes of Lateef Kolapo and Osinachi Ndukwe, both drivers whose vehicles were up for auction on Thursday.

According to a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, a media aide of the PDP candidate, Ndukwe, who drove against traffic was arrested, and imprisoned for three months after his car was impounded.

Adediran condemned the Lagos government for the harsh punishment against traffic offenders.

He said though traffic violations will not be condoned if voted as governor, he will ensure the review of laws which enable the forfeiture of vehicles as punishment for traffic offences.

