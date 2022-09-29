.

By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has recovered about 21,600 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in the Badagry area.

The product which was recovered at about 23:45hrs on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, were said to be kept in 720 thirty litres gallons each when the Badagry Division of the Command led an operation along Yafin Creek while the suspects could not be identified.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the command spokesperson, Abolurin Oluwaseun said the operation was in line with the renewed and reinvigorated efforts of the Lagos State Commandant, Eweka Okoro, against all forms of economic sabotage and other kinds of criminality, in the State.

According to him, the recovery was made by the Marine and Anti-Vandal team of the Badagry Division, who were on routine surveillance and patrol,on the said day.

He quoted the Divisional Officer, Badagry Division, Lagos State Command, Chief Superintendent of Corps ( CSC ) Akinyemi Ayodeji, who led the operation, with his men saying the product was estimated at N4m at market value.

He said Commandant Eweka immediately ordered, the Anti-vandal and Exhibit unit of the Command, to evacuate the recovered oil products back to the Command’s headquarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, in a bid, to carry out a further intelligent investigation, on the matter and find a lasting solution to the ugly economic sabotage in the area and the state in general.

“The renewed operational and tactical strategy of the Command has now yielded positive results, in the fight, against oil pipeline vandalism in Lagos State and the Command promises zero tolerance to oil pipeline vandalism, smuggling of oil products, illegal oil dealings and other forms of economic sabotage in the state.”

RELATED NEWS