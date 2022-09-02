.Calls for patience

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the Ogun State bound lane of Kara Bridge from Saturday, September 3, 2022, to allow for repair work on the bridge by the Federal Government contractor.

In reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing reconstruction works along the Berger-OPIC Axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project for an emergency fixing of the expansion joints that got damaged.

According to the notification, the urgent repair work needed to be carried out on three of the expansion joints to prevent accidents and vehicular damages, hence, the need to inform the residents and motorists on the outbound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made the announcement, said the state government would collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, to provide adequate diversion and effective traffic management systems during the period of the repair works.

The Commissioner said, “Based on the notification received, we advise the general public to drive with caution along this route during the period of the repair and exercise patience,” adding that interventions will be put in place to minimize inconveniences.

Oladeinde, therefore, appealed for the cooperation of the general public with the stationed traffic control officers by adhering to traffic laws and regulations in order to prevent avoidable gridlock and ensure free and steady flow of traffic while the repair works last.

