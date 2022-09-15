By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS —THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, warned that due to prevailing environmental issues, danger looms in coastal areas of Apapa, Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki and Badagry local government areas of the state if human attitude to the environment is not appropriately checked.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, stated this during an advocacy meeting, held at Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

Gaji, represented by the Director, Sanitation Services, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Hassan Sanuth, said: “Communities in Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry and Apapa are at great risks and sensitive to these prevailing environmental issues as danger looms if human attitude to the environment is not appropriately checked.

