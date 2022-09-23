In a bid to boost the availability of power supply, the President, St. Michael Skill Trade College, Engr. Michael Kunnuji, has donated a new 500kva/33kv transformer to Ajido Kingdom in Badagry Local Government, Lagos State.

Kunnuji, who is the Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom, said that the donation was part of his contribution to further boost the growth and development of the kingdom.

The chief, while delivering the transformer on Friday, said that the donation was to solve four months of power outage currently being experienced by residents after the previous electrical facility became faulty.

According to him, ” I feel sad to know that my community has been in darkness for over four months because the only transformer serving them is faulty.

“When I heard about the faulty transformer and the darkness in my community I felt bad about it. My effort is just to give back to society. I grew up in Ajido and I feel the best way to assist my community is by giving back to them.”

The CEO, who was represented by his secretary, David Kunnuji, promised not to relent in his efforts to develop the community.

The monarch of the kingdom, the Aholu of Ajido, Saheed Adamson, who was represented by the Towegan Kanhonu, commended the donator for the gesture to the community.

According to him, the entire community is grateful to him for his gesture of donating a new transformer for their use.

The Aholu said: “The people of Ajido will forever be grateful to Chief Engr. Michael Sonayon Kunnuji for this gesture. We are very proud of what you have been doing for us in the community. You have made us proud outside the country and you are still contributing to the development of our land.

“You have displayed yourself as a worthy son of Ajido by building college of technology, award scholarships to indigenes and we say thank you for what you have done for us.”

The Chairman, Community Development Association (CDA), Idowu Joshua, said they had formed an electricity committee working on how to get a transformer when the high Chief came to rescue us.

“I am the Chairman of the Electricity committee of Ajido Kingdom, formed by the Aholu, we are negotiating with officials of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) when the Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom assisted us with a brand new 500kva/33kv Transformer.

“We now have a new transformer that was championed by our Royal Highness Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom, it makes it easier for us, it makes the community move from darkness to light. This is a great gesture from a son of the soil who doesn’t want his kinsmen to languish in darkness.”

Idowu Joshua disclosed that before Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom intervention, the electricity committee had written several letters to their lawmakers in Lagos and Abuja to no avail.

Mr. Gbetohomeh Ajose, the Youth President of Ajido Kingdom, said the youths in Ajido kingdom are very greateful to Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom for restoring the outage they are passing through.

He said: “The entire Youths are happy for the new transformer purchase by Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom.

“Today, the youths in Ajido are all gathered here to celebrate our Royal Highness Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom because he has brought light back to us in Ajido.”

