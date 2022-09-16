..Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic at the Lagos-Badagry/Iyana Era intersection from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday 18, 2022, for the rehabilitation project.

The project is continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Iyana Era Road in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that motorists inbound Lagos will be diverted into the Badagry bound lane to link back to the Lagos bound lane after the barricaded section of the road as the proposed traffic diversion is to correct the failed asphaltic pavement.

Oladeinde stated further that motorists from Iyana Era will also be diverted into the Badagry bound lane, assuring that personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to manage the traffic flow in the axis.

While adding that signage will be mounted along the route to guide motorists as well, Oladeinde, however, appealed to the motoring public to cooperate with the traffic management team to minimise inconveniences resulting from the planned rehabilitation works on the road.

RELATED NEWS