By Prince Okafor

Following the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, blockage of the Lagos airport’s access roads, the airline operators of Nigeria, AON, have lamented huge losses in their operations.

Vanguard had reported that the student body, shut down access routes to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, protesting against the ongoing ASUU strike.

The blockage lasted for 14 hours as they chanted solidarity songs, insisting that they would continue until the strike is called off.

No fewer than 20 Police vans, and cars, along with over 100 operatives were on standby to monitor the development and avert any possible chaotic outbreak

Meanwhile, checks by Vanguard showed that scheduled flight operations were ongoing at the airports.

Although, flight crews had to trek down to the airport, as they were no vehicular movement.

According to the AON, “We did not cancel any flight today. The development impacted on us negatively, as passengers were not able to access the airport.

“Some passengers rescheduled their flights, others were stuck in traffic. We delayed some flights and since we couldn’t wait much longer, we have to move.

“We carried the loss.”

