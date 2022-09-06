…demands probe, says PDP must come clean



John Alechenu, Abuja



The Labour Party has condemned Sunday’s attack on its members in Agwu Local Area of Enugu State.

It condemned the unprovoked attack on its members who were holding a peaceful meeting in a broad daylight by suspected hoodlums.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi said this in response to inquiries from Vanguard, on Tuesday.

He said the party was informed that “gunmen, numbering about four, stormed the venue of the meeting and shot sporadically causing the party members to flee for the safety of their lives

“It is quite alarming and disheartening that at this point in the political space of Nigeria, some Politicians are yet primitive enough to sponsor attack on party members of the opposition in a meeting.

“The frightening and violent attack was a great proof of the embarrassing loss of hope for those in opposition to LP .

The party spokesperson further noted that ,one Anih said to be the Administrator of the Community Secretariat , a card carrying member of the PDP forcefully ejected the LP members who did plan to hold the meeting at the Community Secretariat.

According to him, “It is as a result of the refusal of the said Anih in his capacity as the Administrator of the Community Secretariat that got the meeting to change its venue to the venue from where they were attacked with guns.

“We challenge the PDP in Enugu State to demonstrate that all Citizens are safe in Enugu State.

“ This time around no life was lost to the attack but it is more responsible for the Government of Enugu State to show the people of the State that it has no plans for political violence towards 2023 .

“ It is not in any kind of doubt that the public opinion very strongly believe that Enugu State Government is implicated in the attack.

“LP is of the opinion that the Enugu State Law Enforcement Agencies would be alert enough to prevent a needless repeat of this barbaric political sponsored attack on the opposition in the State.“

He demanded that security agencies probe the incident and ensure that the culprits be brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others who may be nurturing such sinister agenda in the future.

