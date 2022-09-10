By Efosa Taiwo

FC Barcelona have gone top of the La Liga standings for the first time this season after a 4-0 demolition of Cadiz on Saturday.

The first half ended goalless with chances falling to both sides but none of the attempt transmuted into goals.

Raphinha came closest to scoring in the 10th minute when his shot hit the crossbar and came off the post

Gavi, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay had moments when they threatened the Cadiz defense but didn’t yield much with Cadiz also getting a few activities in Barca’s box in what was a nail-biting first half.

The second half got underway and Barcelona looked more threatening as they sought to break the deadlock and that came 10 minutes into the second half as Frenkie De Jong latched onto a loose ball in the box to fire home the opener for Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski who came in the second half for Memphis got his sixth goal of the La Liga campaign when he tapped home another loose ball to make it 2-0 for Barca.

Play then got stopped in the 88th minute as a fan in the stand had a medical emergency that saw Cadiz goalkeeper, Jeremias Ladesma run to supply a medical material to the stands to see the fan’s health stabilized.

After close to 20 minutes of the match being halted, the players were asked to leave the pitch as the medical team sought to get the situation under control.

Play will later begin after the fan was stabilized and taken to the hospital

Ansu Fati and Ousmanne Dembele who both came off the bench completed the rout for Barcelona to extend their unbeaten run this season to six games in all competitions.

This will be the first time since 2005 Barcelona will be defeating Cadiz at home.

On the heels of the win, Barca sit atop of the La Liga table with 13 points, one point above second place, Real Madrid who play Real Mallorca on Sunday night.

