The last time Kwara State tasted International football was in 1999 when Kwara United played in the CAF Confederation Cup. They reached the quarter-finals before Zamalek of Egypt edged them out.

The state never made an impact in football again until Abdulraman Abdulrazaq emerged as governor in 2019 and started rebuilding many sectors including sports.

The result is that in just two to three years they have a team on the continent. On Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Kwara United will be tackling Association Sportive Des Douanes of the Niger Republic in the first round of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

