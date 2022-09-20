Kukogho Iruesiri Samson

The Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation has announced the winners of the 2023 Golden Awards for Art Administrators in Nigeria. The awardees are Kukogho Iruesiri Samson, Sada Malumfashi and Halima Aliyu. The award, which is part of the events culminating in the Hadiza Ibrahim Aliyu Schools Festival (HIASFEST), appreciates writers and artists who have created platforms to assist the promotion and development of young writers and have also produced texts contributing significantly to literary development in Nigeria and Africa.

Kukogho Iruesiri Samson is a Nigerian writer, communications professional and publishing entrepreneur. His organization – Words Rhymes & Rhythm (WRR) Ltd supports young Nigerian creatives through literary development interventions and initiatives like the CỌ́N-SCÌÒ Magazine, the Brigitte Poirson Poetry Contest, the Green Author Prize, the Albert Jungers Poetry Prize, the WRR Chapbook Series, Eriata Oribhabor Poetry Prize and the annual Feast of Words Literary Festival.

According to the organizers, Kukogho is awarded for his exemplary resourcefulness, creative enterprise, artistic contribution to literary development and immeasurable commitment to the growth of art in Nigeria.

Also, Sada Malumfashi is a writer and cultural curator in Nigeria. He is the founder of Open Arts, a literary and arts collective where he curates the Hausa International Book and Arts Festival (HIBAF), a festival that showcases the best of contemporary African Literature, poetry, music, art, film, and theatre in the Hausa Language. He is awarded for his huge impact on cultural promotion, art administration and writing.

Halima Aliyu on her part, is a writer, editor and the Founder/Director of Ayamba Litcast- an online literary space that features podcasts, book reviews, and interviews, and provides a database for emerging writers on the African continent. She was the Assistant Coordinator, Book Hawker Scheme, Niger State Book Development Agency; Consulting Editor at AMAB Books and Publishing Ltd. An alumnus of the Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation, she judges the Short Story category at HIASFEST. Halima hosts the month Ayamba Meet & Greet event in which her organization introduces the community to talented, up-and-coming, and established artists across numerous creative fields.

She is awarded for her passion towards giving back to society through art. She also mentors young adults in creative writing.

The annual award comes with a hundred thousand naira cash prize sponsored by Major General Abba Dikko (Rtd), Past winners include Ahmed Maiwada, Engr. Yahaya D. Daudu, Odoh Diego Okenyodo, Teresa Ameh, Eriata Oribhabor, Ibrahim Sheme, Titilayo Shoneyin, Dike Chukwumerije, Khalid Imam and Wale Okediran.

The award presentation will hold at the HIASFEST closing ceremony in January 2023.

