Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after netting a stunner for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.



The midfielder fired in a thunderous strike to cancel an early goal from Mohamed Salah before Joel Matip stepped up to score a late winner to secure all three points for Liverpool at Anfield.

Klopp was impressed with the performance of the 22-year-old, saying his goal is incredible.



Kudus has been in spectacular form for Ajax this season, netting five goals in his last four matches for the Dutch champions.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate was close to joining Liverpool’s rivals Everton in the summer transfer window, but Ajax stopped the move due to the transfer of ex-teammate Antony to Manchester United.

