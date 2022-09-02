By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The effort to replace the late traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu autonomous community, in Umuahia North council area of Abia state, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, is threatening to tear the community apart as three persons are laying claim to the stool.

Late Eze Kanu is the father of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Three sons of the community, Chief Amaechi Ugweje, Sir Chukwuemeka Nwaobiala and Anthony Chukwukwadoro Ndulaka, are laying claims as the Eze-elect of the community.

The matter is now a subject of litigation.

An Abia State High court sitting at Umuahia , presided over by Justice Ogbonna Adiele, has restrained Abia State Government from issuing staff of office to either of Chief Amaechi Ugweje or Anthony Chikwadoro Ndulaka. Nwaobiala had filed the suit challenging the claims of Ugweje and Ndulaka to the stool. He insists that he is the Eze-elect of the community and should be recognized as such.

In suit No: HU/168M/2022, between Sir Chukwuemeka Nwaobiala(claimant/applicant) and Abia state government , Ministry of LG and chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General of Abia state, Umuahia North LGA, Chief Amaechi Ugweje and Anthony Chikwadoro Ndulaka as,(Defendants/Respondents); Justice Adiele ordered the Abia State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from presenting either Ugwueje or Ndulaka to the state government for recognition as traditional ruler, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“It is hereby ordered that the second defendant be and is hereby restrained from presenting either the 5th or 6th defendants to the 1st defendant for crowning or installing or giving of staff of office or recognizing either of them as Egwu Ukwu of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia state, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction,” the order read.

In an interview with journalists in Umuahia, Nwaobiala, said his desire to contribute to the development of his community led him to join in the race for the kingship of Afaraukwu autonomous community.

He explained that he participated in the screening exercise which was announced by the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemela and also participated in an electoral process that took place in February 2022.

Stressing that he was elected as Eze elect at Union primary school, Umuahia, which was witnessed by the traditional prime minister, Eze in Council, and other members of the community; Nwaobiala alleged that Ugwueje and Ndulaka later started laying claims that it is their turn to produce the late Eze Kanu’s successor.

He stated the constitution of the community only excludes the kindred where the last Eze came from producing his successor.

“Except Etiti Nabu where the late Eze hails from, other kindreds in the community; Ndagbo, Mgboko and Umuobasi , are entitled to contest in the election of the next Eze. In the case of Chief Amaechi Ugweje, Sir Nwaobiala said the Afaraukwu constitution does not permit an indigene based overseas to be installed as the Eze of the community,” he said.

He accused Ugweje and Ndulaka of not passing through the electoral process, wondering why they are parading themselves as Ezes-elect. Nwaobiala insists that he enjoys the support of the cabinet members of the late Eze for the position.

He urged the state government to support the effort of the community to entrench peace by ensuring transparency in the process of electing a new Eze through recognizing a candidate that has the decorum and honor as the next Eze of the community.

