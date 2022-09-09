King Charles III, his son, Prince Harry, daughter-in-law, Meghan

By Biodun Busari

King Charles III on Friday pledged to show affection for his son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

The King made this known during his first address as the British monarch, assuming the throne of his late mother who passed away on Thursday.

King Charles III said, expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan” in the address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their rift with the royal family.

He stated that by ascending the throne, his life will change.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

“This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

“In a little over a week’s time, we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth, and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.”

