King Charles III

By Biodun Busari

Britain’s monarch King Charles III has flown to Scotland the day after his mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service.

He left Aberdeen airport on Tuesday afternoon after flying in from RAF Northolt in west London.

He and Queen Consort Camilla are believed to have flown to Scotland to grieve privately.

Read also:

[PHOTOS] King Charles III, Meghan, others emotional during Queen Elizabeth II funeral service

‘We thought you’d be here forever’ – Princess Beatrice, Eugene mourn Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth finally buried beside husband Prince Phillip

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside Prince Philip in a ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

According to Sky News, the royal family is observing another week of mourning after the state funeral on Monday.

The Queen, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at Balmoral on 8th September.

Elsewhere in the UK, flags on government buildings are flying at full mast again after they were lowered to half mast during the period of national mourning which lasted 10 days and concluded on Monday.

RELATED NEWS