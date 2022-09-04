By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Suspected gunmen who shot dead an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Segun Ayebulu, and kidnapped three other persons on Saturday had demanded a sum of N30 million ransom on those being held, hostage.

The NSCDC officer was gunned down along Oke Ako-Irele Ekiti road while traveling to his town in Ogbe, Kogi State, while three other occupants of the car conveying him were abducted.

An uncle to the deceased, told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday evening, “The abductors contacted the family this evening and demanded N30million to secure the release of the victims.

“The three abductees were younger brother of the late NSCDC officer, five year-old child of the deceased and 11 year-old child of the slain officer’s elder brother while two others in the car escaped.

“They called this evening demanding N30million naira. We heard the voices of the abductees with them. The younger brother of the slain NSCDC officer appealed to us from the kndnappers’ den that we should do something urgently for their release that the way they were being tortured was unbearable.

“On our side, the demand is on the high side, there is no way the family and even communities can raise it, so we are still negotiating that it should be brought down”, he said”.

“There were six persons in the car, the NSCDC officer was killed, two escaped and three were whisked away. Those abducted are the younger brother of the deceased, and two children aged 11 years and five years old. The three are still in the custody of the gunmen.

“When I received information that the officer was killed, we immediately mobilized hunters in the community, fortunately, I saw a military man and when I told him what happened, he said I should take him to the military outpost so that they could mobilize, which I did.

“On my way back riding on my motorbike, I could sight two children in the bush not far away from the scene, I was trying to have a proper view when suddenly I saw an armed man who pointed gun at me and fired a shot. I escaped dead probably because my appointed date had not come. God saved me.

“When I got to where the soldiers were, I told them I was the one who was shot perhaps they heard a gunshot. So, soldiers and hunters rushed to the place, but before they could get there, the gunmen had taken the children away”.

A credible source in the area , who preferred anonymity, said, “I do not know what appeal to make again because it has been happening on the same spot. All the efforts that we are making, it is either the government cautions us not to take laws into our hands or don’t do this and when the need arises, we will not see them”.

Also, the Chairman, Ajoni LCDA, Michael Ogungbemi, said the LCDA had mobilized its security network, Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities, to begin combing the forests especially the axis.

” They are in the forest now with the military. I hope they will be able to have positive result out of this combing”.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Tolu Afolabi, said that the corps had mobilized some men to the community and as well contacted the commands in Kogi and Kwara states for the success of the effort to secure safe release of those kidnapped by the gunmen who killed one of its officers on Saturday evening.

RELATED NEWS