By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ex Big-Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya caused a stir online amongst Kiddrica shippers after a video showed him engaging in a public display of affection for his white lover introduced as his fiancee.

In the viral video, Kiddwaya proceeded to show his passionate side by feeding his fiancee some food from his plate and further gave her a kiss.

Media personality Daddy Freeze shared the video on Instagram.

In the video, Kiddwaya was spotted at a restaurant alongside a white lady, who Daddy Freeze introduced as Kidd’s fiancee.

Captioning the video, Daddy Freeze wrote: “Kidd Waya & His Fiancé Showing us How To Love.

Other celebrities and socialites who were present at the gathering include popular UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

The reality TV star also asked if Pastor Tobi would join them in their union, and the pastor replied, saying he would be honoured.

Kiddrica shippers react

Kiddrica is the fan name of the love relationship between ex-BBNaija housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica.

The duo were an item during the BBNaija S5 Lockdown edition but ended their love affair in the reality TV show in 2020.

Daddy Freeze taunted fans who had wanted Kiddwaya and Erica to be together, saying; “Stop asking where is Erica, send her a DM.”

Kiddwaya also said he has moved on after two years of the breakup.

Recall that a fan recently caused a stir online; the Kiddrica shipper identified as Umelo Patricia joined an online church program with a prayer request asking God to make Kiddwaya and Erica get married.

