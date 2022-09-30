Festus Keyamo

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has criticised Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP over a perceived contradictory statements on Nigeria.

Recall that in 2015 when Obi was the deputy director-general of the then Goodluck Jonathan presidential campaign organisation, he said Nigeria did not need a change of president but a change of constitution.

”Indeed, what Nigeria needs today is not to change its President, but to support him to complete the good work he has started. What Nigeria needs is a change of constitution and the structure of the country for the mutual benefit of its constituents,” Obi was quoted to have said during an interview with journalists.

But in August 2022, Obi said bad leadership was holding Nigeria down from reaching its potential, and not the 1999 constitution.

”The Constitution might have its own problem but our constitution is not what is keeping us where we are today, it is bad leadership. Notwithstanding the constitution, you can drive everybody along and still make the country productive,” he said in an interview with Daily Independent.

In his reaction to the contradictory statements of Obi, Keyamo said: ”When you’re a chameleon and you constantly change to play on people’s emotions, this is the result!

“I also just heard this refrain: ‘it is the people of Nigeria running for President through me!’ Really? So, you’re not running for President? This is a case of THEIR MUMU JUST START!” He added

