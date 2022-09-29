The national leadership of the opposition African Democratic Party (ADC) has asked its expelled presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu, to keep the party out of his “devices”, even as it denied any move for reconciliation with him.

The party had earlier announced Kachikwu’s expulsion following allegations of anti-party activities, disrespect for the party leaders among others.

The presidential candidate was, however, reported to have indicated interest for reconciliation on one of the national Televisions.

But responding through a statement signed Thursday in Abuja, by the ADC’s National Chairman, Chief Ralfs Okey Nwosu and the National Secretary Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, the party said since Dumebi Kachikwu got the ADC presidential ticket in June 2022, instead of using the ticket to drive the party towards the presidency, rather, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress.

The party said it has moved ahead and would not want to be distracted from its robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 candidates.

“The attention of the leadership of ADC has been drawn to a circus being orchestrated by Mr Dumebi Kachukwu, the expelled Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress. Our party is unaware of this purported reconciliation of the dispute in the party as announced by Dumebi and his co-travelers on various media platforms.

“It should be clear that since Dumebi Kachikwu got the ADC Presidential ticket in June 2022, instead of using the ticket to drive the party towards the Presidency, rather, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress; and has been trying to hijack the party through the backdoor and to destroy all our efforts for reasons best known to him.

“There has never been any serious move in line with the constitution of our great party, ADC to resolve their case in the party.

“ADC is not averse to peaceful resolution of issues. However, we are a political party that believes in order, organisational procedures and protocols.

“ADC as a party operates based on its constitution, the rules and regulations from INEC, the Electoral Act and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, any peace efforts regarding their issues with the party must be in line with the above rules and procedures. Nobody sets his father’s house ablaze and says there is peace without resolving the fundamental issues with his father.

“Peace is good and necessary, but peace also has its own terms and conditions. Peace cannot be one sided as nobody claps with one hand, nor does anyone have a hair cut in the absence of the barber. We therefore would like to sternly warn Mr Dumebi to keep ADC out of his foolery.

“The party is moving ahead and would not want to be distracted from our robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 Candidates. We wish to make it categorical that Dumebi Kachikwu remains expelled from ADC.”

