… Reels out 2yrs ‘Success Story’

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA) on Wednesday flagged-off a two days training and empowerment program for farmers and business owners in Kogi State centered on the “Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato” Scheme.

The Scheme is one of the field grown crop of the Agency.

Speaking at the flag- off program in Lokoja, which is part of activities marking the agency’s 2nd year anniversary, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Olofu and His Agriculture counterpart, Jacob Apeh advised beneficiaries to look inward and see beyond planting and harvesting potatoes, but see the possibility of creating wealth from the produce.

Managing Director of the Agency, Rekiya Onaivo Sanni said the agency is making efforts to enhance the scope of SMEs in the state which will boost the economic and social development of the state.

She described the Orange Fleshed Sweet Potatoes as a gold mine waiting to be tapped considering the economic importance to human, “A lot of farmers have been giving testimonies about this specie and we are proud to inform you that SMEs are already making use of it for different purposes.

“People are using the Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato for Chips, Biscuit and others are using the stems for Salad. Experts said that if taken serious, the Potato production is Capable of generating over N200 Billion Annually.

“This training is all about developing products that have wealth and health benefits from potato especially Orange-Fleshed 4 Sweetpotato.

“We want to create self reliance among our farmers along the value chain. With the daily increase in the country’s unemployment population, training people on a business that will create job for them and make them self reliant is the way to go.”

Mrs. Rekiya, said the agency has so far registered and sensitised 50,000 persons in the state for small and medium enterprise (SMEs) in the State.

She said the agency has prioritised women and members of the the People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) as major beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes.

While Declaring the training open, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade commended KEDA for introducing programs that will help strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises in the state.

Bello pleaded with with participants and beneficiaries to take advantage of the training to equip themselves and avoid the mistakes of the past, “Let us not repeat the same mistake we made with cocoa exportation that gave us chocolate and beverages but let us explore and see the possibility of making good end products that we can export from the potato.

RELATED NEWS