Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

He must not die in detention, Ohanaeze warns

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—lead Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Monday, said that the detained leader of IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition has continued to deteriorate in the detention facility of the Directorate of State Services, DSS.

Ejiofor stated that in Owerri, after they visited Kanu at the DSS detention centre, in Abuja.

He alleged that efforts made by his doctor to address his medical issues were prevented by DSS personnel.

According to Ejiofor: “The court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Nnamdi Kanu, has just been concluded at DSS Headquarters, Abuja, where he is still being held in solitary confinement for over 14 months.

“Highlight of today’s visit was to review other pending litigations initiated against the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) for their grave violation of International Laws and Treaties in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu Kanu; sanctions, and reparation arising from this act of state terrorism.

“The visit also allowed us to review the overall welfare of Onyendu, as well as the level of the DSS compliance with existing court order in the management of Onyendu’s health condition.

“For the records, it is pertinent to reiterate that for the umpteenth time, the lawless DSS has continued to treat with greatest contempt/disdain, the existing Court Order, which specifically directed that Onyendu should be allowed access to his medical doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status. This is following the continued depletion of his potassium level.”

“Regrettably, this court order is gravely flouted with impunity by the DSS, as efforts made by Onyendu’s doctor to see him at the DSS facility where he is currently being detained were rebuffed/rejected by the DSS.

“Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastro intestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacids and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS has denied him the least of the prescribed pain killer tablet that could provide momentary relief,” he said.

He must not die in detention—Ohanaeze warns

Reacting to Kanu’s sickness, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that the leader of the IPOB, should be allowed to die in the facilities of DSS, where he has been kept for over one year.

Quoting Ejiofor, Ohanaeze said that information reaching them indicates that “Nnamdi Kanu is currently suffering from gastrointestinal illness, which necessitates the constant use of antacids and other available medical treatment” that “the DSS has (allegedly) refused to allow him to have even the smallest amount of the prescribed painkiller, which could have given him short-term respite”.

Ohanaeze said that it is the right of Kanu to see his doctors to examine his health and wondered why DSS should deny that right.

In a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said: “The attention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the deteriorating health of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Report from Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the IPOB’s attorney, further adds that the DSS has repeatedly treated the existing court order with the utmost contempt and disdain.

“The above report should be very worrisome to any fair-minded patriotic Nigerian. They are fair-minded and patriotic because it is self-evident that the Nnamdi Kanu phenomenon is a product of circumstances.”

