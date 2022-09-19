By Chinonso Alozie

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday said that the detained leader of, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition has continued to deteriorate in the detention facility of the Director of State Services, DSS.

Ejiofor stated this to newsmen in Owerri, after they visited Kanu, at the DSS, detention centre, in Abuja.

He alleged that efforts made by the doctor of Kanu, to address his medical issues were allegedly prevented by the DSS personnel.

According to Ejiofor, “The Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been concluded, at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu is still being held in solitary confinement for over 14 months.

“Highlight of today’s visit was to review other pending litigations initiated against the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) for their grave violation of International Laws and Treaties in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu, sanctions and reparation arising from this act of state terrorism.

“The visit also allowed us to review the overall welfare of Onyendu, as well as the level of the DSS compliance with existing Court Order in the management of Onyendu’s health condition.

“For the records, it is pertinent to reiterate that for the umpteenth time, the lawless DSS has continued to treat with greatest contempt/disdain, the existing Court Order, which specifically directed that Onyendu should be allowed access to his Medical Doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status. This is following the continued depletion of his potassium level.”

“Regrettably, this Court Order is gravely flouted with impunity by the DSS, as efforts made by Onyendu’s personal doctor to see him at the DSS facility where Onyendu is currently being detained were rebuffed/rejected by the DSS.

“Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastro intestine disorder, which requires regular intake of antacids and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS has denied him the least of the prescribed pain killer tablet that could provide momentary relief,” he said.

