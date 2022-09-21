Appeals to govt to rescue 43 victims; says war against terrorism/banditry not over

By Ibrahim Hassan

KADUNA — The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has condemned in strong terms the kidnap of 43 worshippers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in a Kaduna community, noting that despite victory songs by security agencies in recent times, attacks by terrorists on communities in the state had continued.

Vice President of CAN in the 19 northern states, Rev Joseph John Hayab, who stated this in reaction to the abduction of the 43 victims, said it is premature to celebrate recent feats recorded against terrorists and bandits in the North-East and North-West zones of the country.

He said: “The victory songs should be lowered until the fight and the battle is completely won. We don’t need to sing songs of victory because these criminals are on the move and are still having their way.’’

Hayab also said in an interview yesterday that security agents should go after the criminals until the worshippers are rescued and returned to their homes.

“We also appeal to people in Church that it’s not enough for us to think that all is well now and go into our churches without taking measures.

“The kidnap of worshippers who went to participate in the All Night Worship of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kurmin Juwa of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State shows that the terrorists and bandits are still on the prowl.

“Kurmin Juwa is a community just behind the market at Kasuwan Magani. The attack came to us as , I won’t say shock, but disappointing. At a time we are thinking that progress is being made,we are back to this sad story.

“This is because on that fateful night; it was a Wednesday, these bandits took away 57 people, some escaped on the road and as I speak to you now, 43 are still with the bandits and they are demanding a huge sum of 200 million.

“That’s to tell you that on the side of us and security, we are also to be careful. Let’s not jump and be making statements too early, jump and celebrating victory too early. Let’s continue doing the best we can do in carrying out this war until victory is assured because the enemies of the people and the enemies of the state are still strategizing to cause pains.

“As a church, we pledged to continue to give the support we know how to give in telling what we know so that it helps the security agencies in addressing this matter. But I think we should use more discretion in handling this matter. “The victory songs should be lowered until the fight and the battle is completely won. We don’t need to sing songs of victory because these criminals are on the move and are still having their way.

‘’57 people or 43 people are not just three people, they are a whole community. We feel sad about it. We condemn this in totality and we appeal and call on the government to urgently do something and ensure that things like this don’t continue to happen.

‘’This is because the more such things happen, the more fear it creates in people. It creates confusion and make people to continue to doubt any other story they are going to hear. The assurance that all is well is being questioned.

“I’m appealing to all Christians, especially in Kaduna State, and in many parts of the North where these criminality is still going on, that if we must go to church, if hundred people are in church; there should be 30 people outside watching.”

