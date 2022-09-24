By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that the gridlock which caused hardship to citizens on the Abuja-Kaduna highway for some days was caused by breakdown of heavy duty truck and not insecurity.

The state government however, thanked security agents deployed to the road over the past few days for ensuring that nothing happened to people on the highway.

A collaboration with the Security agencies and Julius Berger PLC, the company responsible for reconstruction of the 165 kilometer Kaduna-Abuja highway, have cleared the traffic gridlock, which had in the past five days subjected travelers to hardship, ” the government said.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who led security personnel and team from Julius Berger PLC on inspection tour of the highway on Saturday, assured that, measures have been put in place to prevent a similar incident.

He blamed the initial gridlock on break down of an heavy duty truck and appealed to motorists to be patient and follow the traffic rules and regulations while plying the highway currently under reconstruction.

He said the need for motorists to strictly abide by the traffic rules and regulations on the highway has become very necessary because of the ongoing reconstruction works, which has necessitated several diversions on the road.

“This is kilometer 75 Katari where we had traffic gridlock for the past five days, a situation where the entire road was blocked and situation exposed citizens and motorists to plying the road to hardship. So, Kaduna State Government was in touch with Julius Berger PLC, and other relevant agencies on how to resolve the gridlock. We are worked tirelessly and we were able to clear the gridlock.

“Essentially, we were made to understand that, a heavy duty truck actually broke down on the road, that is what is responsible for the gridlock on this very strategic road linking the northern part of the country with the FCT and the southern part of the country.

“So, we are happy to announce to Nigerians that the gridlock has been cleared due the commitment of the stakeholders. We therefore appealing to motorists plying the road to be patient and follow the traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

Aruwan commended the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Puff Ardder who are responsible for security of the Abuja-Kaduna highway for ensuring that, there was no security problem while the gridlock lasted.

“The gridlock was not caused by security challenge, but breakdown of a heavy duty truck .àJulius Berger, the construction company responsible for the repair of the road, is committed to carrying out its assignment without causing unnecessary diversions on the road.,” he said .

