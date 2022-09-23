By Juliet Ebirim

“For a long time, there has been a certain narrative that women cannot have genuine friendships. For us, we are showing that some of your best friends can be women. We can grow together, we can do life together, we can win together. We also bring other women who are doing great things to inspire them.”

Those were the words of Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, the convener of the ‘Just Us Girls Conference’ and founder of Just Us Girls Global Network. The annual conference which instills hope into women and inspires them to be better versions of themselves, took place from Friday 16th to Sunday, 18th September, 2022 with women and young ladies being encouraged to bloom where they are planted.

The conference which is in its fourteenth year saw women both young and old gather from all walks of life at the Island and Mainland Centres of David’s Christian Centre in Lagos.

With this year’s edition tagged ‘Bloom’, the conference kicked off on Friday with Pastor Tinuke Asiegeme charging women to bloom, while Ayo Vincent and Jackie serenaded the women with their spirit filled renditions. The second day of the event was dedicated to panel sessions, games, networking and lot’s more. The conference ended on Sunday with a power packed grand finale.

“One of my motivations is that I want women to be better. I think that they need a place to let down their hair and relax, be refired and energized. One of our major desires when we do these conferences, is to build friendships and give hope.” Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo said.

“Over the years, I have seen women who attend our conferences, grow. Women have developed a greater hunger for life and for excellence in their lives. They are determined to do better. I have seen women evolve to become more beautiful versions of themselves. This conference is about the total well being of a woman. Her spirit, soul and her body”. she added.

RELATED NEWS