By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Esther Onyegbula

At least six persons are currently trapped under the debris of a collapsed uncompleted seven-storey building at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, beside Avi Maria Hospital, Victoria Island Lagos in the early hours on Sunday.

The building which was under construction reportedly, collapsed on Sunday midnight, requiring a heavy-duty equipment excavator to rescue the trapped victims.

According to the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted 7-story building undergoing construction was found to have collapsed.

“No injury was sustained however about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed structure.”

“The Agency’s heavy-duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated the Lagos State Response plan. Operation still ongoing.”

As of press time, 7.30 am, rescue operation was still ongoing to save the trapped victims.

