By Esther Onyegbula

Popular Nigerian musician, Ice Prince has been arrested by the Lagos state police command, for assaulting a police officer.

It was learned that at about 3a.m on Friday, the popular musician Oleku crooner was flagged down by police officers for driving without a license plate.

Ice Prince who initially agreed to be taken to the station immediately, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the lagoon.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of Lagos state police command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said Ice Prince has been arrested and would be arraigned today.

According to Hundeyin “at about 3a.m @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

RELATED NEWS