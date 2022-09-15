By Wole Mosadomi

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid a private visit to former Military leaders-Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger state respectively.

The former president met the two leaders separately in their uphill homes in the afternoon.

Answering questions from Journalists after the meeting, Goodluck Jonathan described the visit as a regular one to the former Elder Statesmen.

“The visit is just the normal regular one especially being the youngest of all the former leaders.

“It is also an opportunity for me to visit General Abdusalami Abubakar who has just come back from a treatment abroad and also took time to visit General Babangida,” he remarked.

RELATED NEWS