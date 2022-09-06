By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has sent most of its staff on a one-day leave as part of measures to decongest the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party in preparation for the maiden visit of the presidential candidate of the party.

Tinubu had days after his emergence as the standard bearer of the party in June been slated to visit the secretariat, but the visit was later postponed.

However, on Tuesday, Vanguard gathered that Tinubu would now visit the party on Wednesday.

An internal memo sighted by our Correspondent and dated 6th September 2022 from the Director, Administration and addressed to “All Staff”, and titled “Notification of One Day Off Duty” stated thus; “With reference to the above subject matter, all staff is hereby directed to go on one day off duty tomorrow 7th September, 2022.

“This directive has become necessary for crowd control during the visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

“However, the under-listed category of staff will be on duty to render services for the day”.

Vanguard gathered that some of those expected to be at work on Wednesday aside members of the National Working Committee NWC are departmental directors, some security personnel and few of the senior staff.

