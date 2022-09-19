.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have again rained terror in Niger state during which four people were killed, eight seriously injured and fifteen were abducted.

The incident occurred in Fapo village of Lapai local government area of the state early Monday morning.

Our Correspondent gathered that the armed bandits stormed the village in their numbers early in the morning and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

A dependable source from the affected Community, Danlami Idris who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent said the villagers were caught unaware hence the fatality.

“We have never experienced such an attack before. The attack is horrible especially due to the number of deaths and other casualties,” he lamented.

He called on government and security agencies to rise to their responsibilities in securing the lives and property of the Communities pointing out that the terrorists have finally penetrated the local government which he said is now being invaded at will.

Just last week Thursday, bandits invaded some villages in the same Lapai local government during which one local Vigilante was killed, another injured and ten villagers abducted with their whereabouts still unknown.

The villages invaded are Ebbo, Angwan Dajin Gomna in Kpada Community and Ilafiyan Zago villages.

Niger State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident but did not give details.

“It is true that bandits struck in Lapai local government early on Monday but details are still sketchy.

“However, tactical teams have been deployed to the area for the rescue of the abducted victims and arrest of the assailants,” the PPRO remarked.

