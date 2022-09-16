A social political group in Oyo state met on Thursday, 16th of September, in Ibadan, at the behest of their founder, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, to outline contents, marketing strategies and other plans to propagate the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar towards electoral success.

This was contained in the press release made available to the media in Oyo state and yesterday after its inauguration.

According to its state chairman, Comrade Mike Akinfena, a state chapter of the National Mandate group was formed to be an Engine room for Atiku ‘s campaign in the State.

Comrade Akinfenwa emphasised that “The logical sequence in thinking and basic economics dictate that one can sell only a marketable product whose demand is high.

“we have no doubt that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is a man of granite with winning attitude that towers above other candidates gunning for the nation’s president. We have experienced the ennui of winter in the country, we are all yearning for a temperate weather which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar signifies and very soon the scarlet – faced populace will fess up again .”

Comrade Akinfenwa further stated that ” in accordance with the mission of the group, capable hands have been mandated at all local government areas to be the image makers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and step up the game by enthroning democratic values across board”.

The Oyo state founder of the group who was a former Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, expressed delight at the willingness of the members to be part of history in “putting Nigeria back on the right track” and pledged to “put out all the stops to ensure that the Waziri Adamawa emerges as the next president come 2023 for the benefit of all”.

The former Minister also charged the electorates not to be carried away by the antics of other political parties but “to cast their votes wisely for the PDP at all levels so as not to continue with the present pattern of misrule.”

RELATED NEWS