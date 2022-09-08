The Brian Reuben’s Awards of Strategic Excellence represents a benchmark of excellence for individuals and organisations demonstrating strategic excellence across industries.

Recognising and honouring the individuals and companies who, over the years, have been at the forefront of first-class value creation, innovation, or exceptional financial and operating performance.

The Awards of Strategic Excellence also celebrates the executives who continue to change the face of their industry demonstrating outstanding leadership and performance.

The Keynote Speaker for the 2022 event is the acclaimed Emmanuel Michael, SPHRi, a leading authority in human resource management.

The highly-acclaimed event scheduled for September 9, 2022, will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria.

Recipients of the award in 2022 includes, Dr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi, President, Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber Ghana; Engr. Steve Ayuba, TA, Gas to the CEO, Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority; Ms. Rosario Osobase, Managing Director, Tenaris Nigeria and Ms. Adeline Quarshie

CEO, Credence Micro Credit Limited, Ghana. Others include Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Founder, Tekedia Institute, USA; Mazi Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa, Former President, Nigeria Pharmaceuticals Society; Prof. Punit Gaur, Founder, International Institute for Eurasian Studies; Ms. Deepti Chaudhary Saini (Mrs. India international), Director & Founder Deepra, India; Mr. Jude Ndu, Founder, The Economic Forum Series®, Nigeria and Ms. Tolulope Opayinka, CEO, Letshego MFB, Lagos, Nigeria. Also to receive this award is CJ Benjamin, South African leading media personality Nirbhay Wadhwa, Indian film and television actor.

Those expected to grace the invite-only would include business founders, Chief Executive Officers of industries, c-suite executives and other notable personalities in the world of business, finance, government, and investment.

The event will also feature the award of Honorary Doctorates to deserving individuals by the Metropolitan University of California.

The Convener of the event, Dr Brian Reuben is a leading authority on Strategy and one of the most sought-after thought leaders on the subject.

Through his senior executive workshops he has helped position several businesses to produce remarkable results even in the most challenging and turbulent business environments.

Dr Reuben who also hosts such premium events as the Leadership Agenda Summit is a featured speaker at business events globally and has trained, advised and mentored senior executives in several organizations around the world.

The Brian Reuben’s Awards of Strategic Excellence is a core social gathering once a year with a bang, it’s not to be missed! To request an invite please email [email protected]

