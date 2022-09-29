.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

There was jubilation amongst supporters of Bashir Sheriff Machina who has been affirmed by the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu on Wednesday as the duly elected Candidate of the Yobe North Senatorial Candidate to contest on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The affirmation was made by the presiding judge, Justice Fadima Aminu, who directed Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to accept and publish Machina’s name accordingly.

Recall that the senate president, Ahmed Lawal who aspired for the APC presidential primary and lost, has been parading himself as the senatorial candidate of the Zone which led to the Court case.

But in her verdict on Wednesday, the Judge affirmed Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC thereby upholding the May 28 primary election of the Party that produced him.

Reacting to the judgement, the Liason Officer of Senator Rochas Okorocha, and former Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC in Yobe state, Alhaji Buba Amshi described the verdict as ‘Justice Delivered Appropriately’.

Another supporter based in Jakusko, Abba Mohammed appreciated the judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence.

Likewise, Mallam Usman Nguru, a strong APC member basking in the euphoria of victory in a telephone interview said, the verdict has laid to rest distractions by the senate President, Ahmed Lawal to sending him packing from office, appreciating the Judiciary for standing by the truth.

Unfortunately, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan was not accessible at press time to comment, but his close associate who is not authorized to talk to the press said, “We are set to study the judgement before any action is taken”.

Counsel to Ahmed Lawan who is the second defendant, Kolawale Balogun told Journalists that, his team would be meeting with their client to come up with their position on the judgement.

