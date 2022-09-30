By Willie Samson

The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul has won the “2023 Truck Innovation Award”. The prestigious industry award is presented to particularly innovative trucks by the “International Truck of the Year” (IToY) jury, which is made up of 25 experienced commercial vehicle journalists from important international media from Europe and other countries.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks, received the award from Gianenrico Griffini, Chairman of the IToY jury, at an event at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover. Decisive for the vote was the innovative overall technological concept with LFP battery technology, the new e-axle, as well as Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ high development speed.

The heavy battery-electric eActros LongHaul for long-distance transport is Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ trade show highlight and was unveiled as a concept prototype at a press conference in the run-up to the IAA. The e-truck has a range of around 500 kilometres on a single battery charge and is capable of high-performance charging. Readiness for series production is planned for 2024.

In recent years, the Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy-duty distribution transport and the hydrogen-based fuel cell truck Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck have also won the Innovation Award.

IAA Transportation 2022: Daimler Truck unveils battery-electric eActros LongHaul truck and expands e-mobility portfolio

Daimler Truck is pursuing the goal of complete locally CO2-neutral transport. The manufacturer demonstrates this with a broad portfolio of fully electric vehicles at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover. The Daimler Truck trade show highlight is the heavy-duty, battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul long-distance truck, which the manufacturer presents to the public for the first time.

