Humanitarian group, Jose Foundation UK has congratulated the new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss as she assumes office yesterday in London.

The foundation in a statement in London Wednesday ànd signed by Dr Martins Abhulimhen, President Jose Foundation UK, stated that the assumption of office of the 56th British Prime Minister and the third woman to hold that position is a clear indication that women have a lot to offer in all societies.

The foundation said Liz Truss has been a strong supporter of the ideals of the group which is ending gender based violence and giving voice to victims to fight for justice.

It also hailed the British Prime Minister for appointing Mr Brandon Lewis MP, as Justice Secretary.

Just like Truss, the foundation said Mr Lewis has a close working relationship with the workings of Jose Foundation UK in fighting for justice for children, girls and women in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The statement read, “We at Jose Foundation UK champion Ending Gender-Based Violence to give Women and the Girl-Child hope to build a Nation for all to thrive.

“We congratulate the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Her emergence as the 56th Prime Minister of UK is a welcome development and victory for the girl-child and women all over the world.

“She has been a fighter for women’s rights and education, a core ideals of the Jose Foundation UK.

“We also hail the appointment of Mr Brandon Lewis as Justice Secretary by the new PM. His rich experience in law making will add value to the justice system of the UK.”

Jose Foundation UK, is a Nigerian international non governmental organisation in fight against sexual exploitation of children and women in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Jose Foundation shapes and implements a needs-based and result-oriented philanthropic strategy that aims to build the capacities and strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable groups, children and women in particular.

It supports innovative, impactful and lasting initiatives in low-income countries that promote women’s economic and social development, that provide access to basic services, that engage with communities to encourage the responsible management of natural resources and that deliver humanitarian assistance to children and their families when natural disasters strike.

