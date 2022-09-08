By Elizabeth Osayande

Talented Nigerian-born musician, Bose Johnson returns with a new single titled, First Journey. The hot vibing song produced by Temidayo Idowu aka Skytimz will be on the airwaves from Friday, September 9.

Following the success of her singles such as Concoction, Oyari and Fine Boy, the songwriter and keyboardist drawed her musical inspiration first from her late father who was a teacher by day and a musician at night. Other artists are Majek Fashek, Angelique Kidjo, Bob Marley and Youssou N’Dour also influenced het voyage into music.

First Journey talks about the day to day experience of the average Nigerian. Johnson explained: “The song is very relatable because most us have embarked on a road trip before and experienced lots of road bumps, traffic and so on. The song is funny, catchy, anyone can dance and sing to it.”

The song will be published on all streaming platforms like YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

The Afro fusion singer began singing at a very young age. She sang in her dad’s band and they performed at weddings, end of the year parties, hotels among other venues. In her father’s band, she was the keyboardist and she has also worked with the likes of Darey Art-Alade and Tiwa Savage.

“I didn’t really like it as a child because I wanted to play with my friends instead. But my dad would rather make me score songs and practice the keyboard often. This carried on for a while till he passed and look who enjoys playing music now! I’m so grateful to him for all the discipline and hardwork and I miss him everyday,” she recounted.

Speaking on her new single, the songwriter said: “I’m really excited about releasing ‘First Journey’ and I can’t wait for everyone to see the video. First Journey was interesting to write and all the rhythm came flowing immediately. The bass line was just there sitting in my head and I remember humming it to my producer that this is what and how I want it to sound. I will be releasing more singles for now till I’m ready for an album.

“My music is for everyone. Because we’re all in it together. I like telling stories, and I love to carry people along on a journey with music.

“Music has the deepest effect on people who are willing to embark on a journey musically/spiritually, and i’m ready to hop on that bus with anyone on that journey.” She explained.

Johnson who is also into scented soap making, noted that life in the musical space has taught her that consistency is very crucial because you never know who may be watching. She advised young people to use whatever they have to create what they want. “It doesn’t have to be perfect but it will make sense eventually and you will be glad you never stopped,” she said.

RELATED NEWS