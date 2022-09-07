Chris Okotie

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular pastor and Founder of Household of God Church, Rev Chris Okotie, has said that he will no longer get married because God told him not to.

Okotie was first married to Tina before the marriage got dissolved in 2001.

The cleric later got married to Stephanie Henshaw in 2008 but the union ended in 2012.

While in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Okotie said God called him to be a celibate like Apostle Paul in the Bible but he only got to understand when he grew older.

Okotie said, “I’m not getting married again because Jesus has already told me that one has ended. When I was saved, when I became born again, I was in the university at the time I did not understand the will of God for my life.

“I always said I wanted my own family and all that and I went and did what I wanted. But when my marriage didn’t work twice because I consider myself one of the best husbands that have ever lived on this earth.

“Even people that know me will tell you and yet it didn’t work out. I had asked my master what was happening. Then he said to me that I didn’t call you for this type of thing.

“I called you like Paul. I tried to stop you at that time but you didn’t listen. I want you to live a life of dedication to me and the work I called you for. So marriage is not on the menu again, never.”

