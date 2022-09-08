Jeff Taylor born and bred in Lagos Nigeria is a fast rising sensational musical Artiste And songwriter

Educational information/career Jeff Taylor was born in Lagos and overtime, had finished with his education too….

He started off his musical career with Writing and performing on stage as both a lead singer and as a Rap music Artiste.

Having a unique sound, he has been bent on blending his style into the drill genre and Afrobeats genre of music of which has made him stand out in his pursuit for success in the entertainment industry.

His style of music has proven to be influential in subsequent distant scenes cutting across the walls of Afrobeats and the Drill genre.



In 2021, he had a featured session with Mic Magic a sensational musical Artiste of which he delivered a verse that has so much Uniqueness.



Jeff Taylor however continues to work tirelessly overtime just to keep feeding us with consistent sounds mixed with hip-hop, R&B , trap and afro fusion genre.

