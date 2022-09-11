By Ayo Onikoyi

UK-based Nigerian born rapper Jay Ayamey has vowed to reignite the Afro rap scene. The Afro rapper who is set to release a new single titled ‘Omo Yoruba’ said the Nigerian rap scene needs to be awakened as she vows to be the saviour of the genre.

“I am very confident with Afro rap because I’m rapping on Afrobeats. Rap in Nigeria needs to be reignited and I’m the artist to do that,” said Jay Ayamey

“My first single that I’m going to release is guaranteed to have Nigeria chanting certain slangs. The song demonstrates exactly what Afro rap is and what an Afro rap goddess is about to do in the Nigerian rap industry,” she added

The sexy female rapper who has severally been seen wearing a designer gold mask also disclosed her identity.

“Yes the mask is my style. I want to be unique and different and I believe the mask allows me to do just that. I want my identity to be a mystery.”

Speaking on the competition among female artistes in Nigeria, Ayamey avowed that her personality is enough while stating that she’s not in a race to unseat anyone.

“I’m not here to compete with any artiste. I respect the artistes that have come before me. I believe that we can all win. They just need to make space for me as I’m about to enter. I don’t really want to sign to a record label yet, I plan to do this independently. I would love to work with Wizkid , Davido , Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and many other artistes.

