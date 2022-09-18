Leading Bitcoin expert, Jack Joseph, will be among other stakeholders to x-ray the future of Bitcoin at the first Africa Bitcoin Conference(ABC) in Accra, Ghana.

Joseph will be the highest net worth Bitcoin trader at the conference.

According to a Reuters report published in 2020, monthly crypto currency transfers to and from Africa of under $10,000 – typically made by individuals and small businesses – jumped more than 55 per cent in a year to reach $316 million in June, the data from U.S. blockchain research firm Chainalysis shows.

The report added that the number of monthly transfers also rose by almost half, surpassing 600,700, according to Chainalysis, which says the research is the most comprehensive effort yet to map out global crypto use. Much of the activity took place in Nigeria, the continent’s biggest economy, along with South Africa and Kenya.

The conference which holds from December 5- 72022, will feature keynote addresses, presentations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, hackathons, and other exciting activities.

Over the past few years, there has been a massive surge in the adoption and use of crypto currency across the world. In Africa, even though internet penetration is low, the growth has been phenomenal with a 1200 per cent increase in adoption between June 2020 and July 2021.

This growth has been likely contributed to by the numerous crypto developers, technologists, investors, advocates, and educationists operating in African bitcoin ecosystems.

In Africa, Nigeria is ranked first in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, followed by Togo, with Nigeria topping the peer-to-peer (P2P) global rankings. Though there is a huge driving force behind the scenes for the bitcoin market in Africa, there is little discussion on the tremendous opportunities bitcoin offers and the future of Bitcoin within the continent.

This has created the need for increased collaboration among the various contributors to the crypto currency industry to reinforce knowledge and resource sharing as well as deepen networking between African actors and those operating in developed nations.

Bitcoin has transformed the way people interact with money and the global monetary system.

Over 300 million crypto users have emerged in just over a decade, far outnumbering the annual adoption rate of other digital innovations such as the internet or mobile money. Despite having the lowest internet penetration in the world, Africa has experienced the fastest growth in bitcoin adoption. The Africa Bitcoin Conference will bring together top thought-leaders and pioneers in the global industry, creating an ecosystem for all to learn, network, and collaborate.

About 800 attendees are expected to congregate for the maiden ABC including CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more.

