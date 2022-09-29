.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, says it has suspended one of its Lagos State Vice Chairmen, Oluwaseyi Bamgbose, popularly known as ‘Student’ for instigating unrest in the Association.

Speaking on the suspension, National President, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, in a statement in Lagos through the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, disclosed that, Bamgbose moves and actions recently were capable of inflammation violence in the Lagos State Council of the association.

Muhammed who is also the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, said, Bamgbose had earlier in the day organised an illegal protest at Alausa Secretariat with some disgruntled elements in his efforts to create violence and unrest in the association.

Muhammed alleged that the intention and plot of Bamgbose was to cause trouble so much that the State Government would regard the peaceful association as uncoordinated and subsequently place a ban on its activities.

His words: “While the fight was going at Iyana Iba instigated by him, he was organising another protest in Ikeja so that the government will see us as if we are fighting and take over our operations.

“Bamgbose wants to create an impression that all is not well in the association.

“RTEAN has taken decisive action against him; he has been put on suspension according to the association’s rules and regulations.

“The union is a disciplined organisation and will never tolerate or condone any act of violence, especially during this campaign period and the forthcoming general elections. The union cannot afford any act of violence,” he said.

According to him, “His tenure is still running as the duly elected chairman of the state council and loved by the majority of the members of the association.

“There is a process in the association and anyone who has any aspiration or ambition should follow a due process instead of using violence.

“If you want to be President or Chairman or anything in the association, there is a process.

“If there is any grudge or complaints, there is equally a process where you can report the matter and it will be critically looked into and resolved.

“Rather than taking the path of peace, Bamgbose decided to go and invite some hoodlums, cult guys and street urchins to come and destabilise the peace in the community. RTEAN is an association of owners of vehicles and not thugs. We are taking appropriate action to discipline him according to the rules and regulations of the Association.

