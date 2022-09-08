Atiku Abubakar

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has stated that he has investment and reform plans to implement in the education system if he is elected the president of Nigeria.

Atiku made this disclosure in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, marking the 2022 International Literacy Day.

According to the PDP presidential flag bearer, it is regrettable that Nigeria’s education system is as broken as every other sector of our national life.

He said, “There is a nexus between development and literacy—however, our current literacy level cannot drive the envisaged level of development.

“To this end, I plan a reform and massive investment in education,” he added.

Atiku pledged that under his watch and in collaboration with state governments, more attention will be placed on early education that guarantees the ability to read and write.

Recall that the university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU have been on strike since February 14 due to “failure” on the part of the government to meet its demands on funding of the university education system.

The demands of ASUU include the payment of earned allowances, payment of revitalisation funds to universities, creation of visitation panels and implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System for the payment of workers in the ivory towers.

