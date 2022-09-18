.

…Seeks President’s recognition to bag the head of economic recovery team

By Adeola Badru

A 72-year-old man and academician, Professor Mufutau Adebowale, has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari, for not recognising him as one of the major contributors to the country’s economic policies, and has contributed to the formulation of policies for twenty-two years without reward.

Prof. Adebowale, in a protest letter written to the President, which a copy was made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Sunday, noted with dismay that for twenty-two years, he had been contributing to government policies from the age of fifty years and at seventy-two, no national award was bestowed on him for his selfless service to the nation.

Adebowale maintained: “For twenty-two years, I have been contributing to government policies. The solution to economic problems is my brainchild. Another person cannot take my position like that.”

“I want the President to make me the chairman of the economic recovery team instead of the Vice President. I copied the Christian Association of Nigeria. What is CAN doing now?”

“I started when I was fifty years of age, now, I am seventy-two, no national award, nothing to show for my works. I was the one who advised President Buhari to adopt a special Constabulary Police System in 2018. And it has been adopted by some states. As a result, Lagos State Government started Special Constabulary in 2019. As of today, no thanks, no acknowledgement for my efforts.”

“It’s not good how Abuja people claim ownership of another person’s works,” he bemoaned.

Prof. Adebowale, who is the President, of the Certified Institute of Purchasing and Supply Administrators of Nigeria, CIPSAN, further expressed displeasure that the economic recovery team set up by the President, recalling that on June 27, 2022, he sent full details of how Nigeria could swiftly recover from the present economic situation and have one dollar exchange for forty naira or less.

“As a result, when President Buhari received my report, he had a serious jolt and expressed his bitterness to Nigerians that he wished to quickly complete his tenure and have a rest of mind.”

“The actual origin of the Nigerian problem is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. They created problems for former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan and serious Muhammadu Buhari.”

“I have been helping Nigerian presidents since the year 2000 and I have made serious contributions without being a politician. I have never enjoyed anything, any benefits from the government and I have done so much for twenty-two years.”

“I have exposed the accurate and absolutely perfect solution that will make the country recover fully fast to President Buhari through the Vice President on June 27, 2022 in my report.”

“The entire facts were given to the President and that gave him a big jolt. My last letter was sent to the President on June 27, 2022, through the Vice President, but as of now, no commendation letter was sent to me. The Vice President is from Ijebu-Ikenne and I am from Ibadan. I have been expecting a commendation letter from the Vice President since,” Prof. Adebowale expressed.

