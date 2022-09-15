Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

By Ada Osadebe

British singer, Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don has reacted to her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy’s hit song “Last Last.”

The song was released in 2020 which made a lot of reactions on social media as many believe Burna Boy wrote the song for her.

Stefflon said parts of the song which was believed sung for her were a lie.

Vanguard reported the lovebirds parted ways after dating for two and half years.

During an interview with media personality, TT Torrez on a New York radio station, Stefflon was asked what happened between the two artistes.

The British rapper only replied that they were together for two and half years but just had to move on adding that she would prefer not to disclose more information about the incident.

Torrez, then, further questioned her on Burna Boy’s smash hit, “Last Last “, about what she felt about it.

Stefflon claimed when she listened to the song, there are some statements made by Burna Boy, according to her were a lie, but she chooses to let it go.

