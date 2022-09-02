The Itsekiri Trust Fund (ITF) has partnered with Ugbajo Itsekiri in USA to grant access to the primary health care services to the Itsekiri in Sapele and it environ.

The Itsekiri Trust Fund healthcare programme, which held at First Baptist Church, Palmer Road, Sapele had a smooth and large turnout of youths, elderly and children from the community.

The organiser explained that the mandated of Olu of Warri  through the Itsekiri Trust Fund (ITF) is to register as much persons  for the health insurance scheme, without collecting a dime  from the beneficiaries.

They added that registration can also be done through the fund’s website.

Recall that the Itsekiri Trust Fund was launched in Warri Kingdom’s Social Security Healthcare Safety Net; a programme designed to provide Itsekiri with sustainable access to quality private Healthcare Service Providers (HSP) in Iwereland and nationwide.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.