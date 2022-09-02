The Itsekiri Trust Fund (ITF) has partnered with Ugbajo Itsekiri in USA to grant access to the primary health care services to the Itsekiri in Sapele and it environ.

The Itsekiri Trust Fund healthcare programme, which held at First Baptist Church, Palmer Road, Sapele had a smooth and large turnout of youths, elderly and children from the community.

The organiser explained that the mandated of Olu of Warri through the Itsekiri Trust Fund (ITF) is to register as much persons for the health insurance scheme, without collecting a dime from the beneficiaries.

They added that registration can also be done through the fund’s website.

Recall that the Itsekiri Trust Fund was launched in Warri Kingdom’s Social Security Healthcare Safety Net; a programme designed to provide Itsekiri with sustainable access to quality private Healthcare Service Providers (HSP) in Iwereland and nationwide.

